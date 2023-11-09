Flint, MI —It’s time to BAG IT! in the city of Flint. Leaf and compost collection will continue in Flint through Friday, December 1 this year and will resume in the Spring. Bagged leaves and yard waste are picked up weekly on normal trash collection days.

The City of Flint began requiring residents to bag leaves over 10 years ago. Raking leaves into the street harms our stormwater system and local waterways and can cause street flooding. That’s why raking leaves into the street is prohibited and can result in a citation.

A limited quantity of yard waste bags are available for residents at the information desk located in the lobby of City Hall. The City of Flint works in partnership with Keep Genesee County Beautiful and Priority Waste on the annual BAG IT! campaign.

Residents can call (810) 410-1134 with any questions about yard waste pickup—or to report any problems with trash or yard waste pickup.

The City of Flint will collect leaves that naturally fall into the street from city-owned trees located between the curb and sidewalk (the public right-of-way). This cleanup should not be mistaken as an option to replace the BAG IT! requirement.

Stormwater catch basins on city streets flow to creeks and rivers. Residents should never use storm drains, lakes, or waterways to dispose of yard waste as this adds unwanted nutrients that contaminate our water.

There are environmentally friendly alternatives to bagging leaves. Leaves can be mowed and mulched into yards as a natural fertilizer, or residents can collect grass clippings and leaves into a compost pile. Compost is an excellent soil conditioner for flower and vegetable gardens.

Learn how you can help protect Flint’s waterways at https://miwaterstewardship.org/.