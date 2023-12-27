Flint, MI—As 2023 comes to a close, Flint Beat’s visual team wants to share a glimpse of the year through our lens.
This year marked a turn for us as we honed our capacity to tell Flint’s stories through a new medium. In addition to photographing the community, we spent countless hours producing nearly a dozen short documentaries to showcase what makes Flint special.
We fed fish at a local aquaponics farm, where young people learned how to grow their own leafy green vegetables. We danced with Flint’s own step fitness instructors and practiced yoga at a new downtown studio.
We sang along with Flint-based musician Jeff Skigh as he fostered solidarity in the city’s creative community. We explored our city’s diversity as we listened to the National Arab Orchestra at the Capitol Theatre and celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at Tim and Paula’s Chilly’s on the east side.
We documented the legacy of Flint legend Sheila Miller-Graham as generations of her many students at Creative Expressions Dance Studio choreographed a performance for her funeral.
Like any year, 2023 was filled with ups and downs, but Flint Beat’s visual team was there for it all.