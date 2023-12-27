Flint, MI—As 2023 comes to a close, Flint Beat’s visual team wants to share a glimpse of the year through our lens.

This year marked a turn for us as we honed our capacity to tell Flint’s stories through a new medium. In addition to photographing the community, we spent countless hours producing nearly a dozen short documentaries to showcase what makes Flint special.

We fed fish at a local aquaponics farm, where young people learned how to grow their own leafy green vegetables. We danced with Flint’s own step fitness instructors and practiced yoga at a new downtown studio.

We sang along with Flint-based musician Jeff Skigh as he fostered solidarity in the city’s creative community. We explored our city’s diversity as we listened to the National Arab Orchestra at the Capitol Theatre and celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at Tim and Paula’s Chilly’s on the east side.

We documented the legacy of Flint legend Sheila Miller-Graham as generations of her many students at Creative Expressions Dance Studio choreographed a performance for her funeral.

Like any year, 2023 was filled with ups and downs, but Flint Beat’s visual team was there for it all.

Howard Sanders rolls an old rim to the trash after taking it off his truck at his apartment on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Urban Boy Scout Malachi and his fellow scout Ji’Miilan Thrower play together outside MVP Cuts on the east side of Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cofounders Lee Grant Allen, Jr. (left) and Antonio Forte (right) pose for a portrait in BAU-HOUSE, their clothing business in downtown Flint, Mich., on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint City Council members listen to public comments during a meeting in the Dome Auditorium in Flint City Hall on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Councilman Eric Mays pauses for a moment while he talks during a Flint City Council meeting in the Dome Auditorium in Flint City Hall on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Phillip Thompson, the pastor of Bethlehem Temple church, flips through a binder full of unsolved homicide cases in the Flint area during a meeting of the CVIP at Berston Fieldhouse on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Cory Moore, the CEO of the Urban Boy Scouts, trims Gavin Ashburn’s hair at his barbershop MVP Cuts in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Under Moore’s guidance, the Urban Boy Scouts learn life skills, go on outings and serve the community. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students head out of their classroom for dismissal during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Debra McSwain hugs her son Deandre Arrington as he graduates from the welding program in the Genesee County Jail’s I.G.N.I.T.E. educational program in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Richard McQueary, a community health worker with Genesee Health Plan, hugs Derikas Marshall, Jr. during the first day of school at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Howard Sanders packs up his notebook after class at the University of Michigan-Flint on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

University of Michigan-Flint police officers get ready to head out on patrols in their headquarters in downtown Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bikers ride in circles in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A car drives down South Dort Highway past a memorial for entrepreneur and motorcycle enthusiast Isaac Hancock in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Hancock was 22 years old when he lost his life on South Dort Highway on May 5, 2021. As Hancock headed down South Dort Highway that morning, a car turned from Lapeer Road and struck his pickup truck.

Denise Morgan (left) laughs with her friends as Morgan’s Trolley Pub, the pedal bar service she founded, stops at the Soothing Tunes Room during Morgan’s birthday celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Finish line announcer Scott Hubbard talks with hand cyclist Steve Chapman during the 46th annual HAP Crim Festival of Races in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

University of Michigan-Flint police officers James Wheeler and Nickoy Edwards cruise down Saginaw Street while out on patrol in downtown Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sheena Harrison laughs while tending the bar at the new location of her business Drinks of Essence in downtown Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Concertgoes dance during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Partygoers ride on Morgan’s Trolley Pub during a birthday celebration for Denise Morgan, the pedal bar’s founder, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sydney Devore finishes first for women in the 10-mile during the 46th annual HAP Crim Festival of Races in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The first heat of the girls 100 meter dash takes off during Hamady High School’s inaugural track meet at its new track on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kaidyn Lewis sits on the porch of his Flint Township home on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Because he was born underweight, Kaidyn was admitted into Hurley Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Nearly 13 years later, Hurley is honoring him with a feature in the NICU Hall of Fame. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Fowler poses for a portrait among the Christmas trees she and her family planted in remembrance of her son Erik Fowler in her backyard in Davidson, Mich. on Thursday, April 12, 2023. Nearing the tree line in Fowler’s backyard, a small sign reads “Erik’s Tree Farm,” marking a small plot of mulch with a handful of young Christmas Trees. Erik loved Christmas, Tracy said, so in the wake of his passing, she and her family created a Christmas tree farm for him. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Neveah LaRose holds her certificate of recognition for coming in second place in a blight essay contest put on by Community Connections of America at Potter Elementary School in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A dragon sculpture hangs in the lobby at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dance student Lucy Davis stretches during the Motion in Harmony inclusive dance class at the Flint Institute of Performing Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Joe Pozzi, a firefighter in Mt. Morris Township, clears up debris with a tractor during a cleanup at the former Flint Central High School in Flint’s College Cultural Neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Christopher Mayes, a wildlife biology student at the University of Michigan-Flint, carries a freshly caught gizzard shad during a fishing day at Hamilton Dam in downtown Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bails of plastic pile up outside the ACI Plastics plant in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Russell R. Taunt, a security officer at the University of Michigan-Flint for over three decades, poses for a portrait while he restocks the shelves of a free Narcan and fentanyl testing strip vending machine at the MTA Transit Center in downtown Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lazarus McGee, an extruder operator for Island Plastics, points to a screen on a machine at the ACI Plastics recycled plastics processing facility in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tommy Garner, an assembly line team lead, holds a headlight as he prepares to put it on a new truck at the General Motors Flint Assembly facility in Flint, Mich. on Monday, June 6, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A biker pops a wheelie in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Adam “Taco” Perez and Heather Carsten pose for a picture on their bike at the Vehicle City Harley Davidson as they prepare to roll out on a police-escorted to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Patrick Knight takes one of his bikes for a spin in downtown Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Patrick Knight rides “Rude Boy,” one of his bikes, down Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dare devils perform aerial stunts during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Moose the dog dons his “doggles” at the Vehicle City Harley Davidson in preparation for a police-escorted to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vintage Ford Deluxes line up on the bricks of Saginaw Street during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Corvette owners from all across the country line up their cars on North Saginaw Street for the “Corvette Reunion” during the 19th annual Back to the Bricks car show in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Patrick Knight welds a gas tank for a bike in his workshop in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A bike glistens in the sunlight in Patrick Knight’s driveway outside his workshop in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Carpenter Foreman Justin Bartholomew grabs an impact driver as he works at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nadia Rodriguez, a teacher at Durant-Tuuri-Mott (DTM) Elementary School, writes notes on her Smart Board during class on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Perry Innovation Center student Liam Woolley holds up his invention, a packing material he calls “Light Metal” that he hopes will replace packing peanuts, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jackson Schlosser (center) reads a book about the wreck of the Great Lakes freighter ship the SS Edmund Fitzgerald to his classmates during class in Nadia Rodriguez’ classroom at Durant-Tuuri-Mott Elementary School on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kevelin Jones (left), Superintendent of Flint Community Schools, speaks while Dylan Luna (center), Treasurer of the FCS Board of Education, and Laura McIntyre (right), a trustee on the FCS Board of Education, listen during a conversation about the future of some of the district’s vacant school buildings during a meeting of the board’s Finance & Operations Subcommittee at the FCS Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bobby Mukkamala asks a question during a Flint Community Schools community forum at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He attended the forum to keep up with the school district, he said, because he’s considering becoming a teacher after his medical career. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Community Schools (FCS) Superintendent Kevelin Jones speaks during an FCS community forum at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint City Council meets at Flint City Hall on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy covers his face during a council meeting in the council chambers on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Judge Mark Latchana hands Lori Boyer a laminated certificate honoring her completion of phase 1 of the Genesee County Recovery Court program during a session at the 7th Judicial Circuit Courthouse in downtown Flint, Mich., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Michael Indriolo)

Lisa Pasbjerg (right), the outreach and engagement coordinator at the Flint Registry, helps Armon Horton grate a carrot while Simeon McLemore (left) and Alaysia Triplett (right) watch during the Flint Kids Cook pop-up event at the Flint Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

J’Nay Merritt (left) tells her friend she wants to call her later to talk more about hair and nail styling while she and her identical twin sister J’Niya Merritt (center) color and play with stickers after Daddy do my Hair, an event teaching fathers how to style and take care of their daughters’ hair, at Meraki Studio of Beauty in Burton, Mich. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Ava Banks puts on a paper crown she made at the Flint Institute of Arts during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tae Jackson (right) smiles as he looks at his daughter Taelor Jackson (left) during Daddy do my Hair, an event teaching fathers how to style and take care of their daughters’ hair, at Meraki Studio of Beauty in Burton, Mich., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shaniya Walker-Howell, a graduate from Accelerated Learning Academy, embraces her principal, Kelly Fields, as she walks across the stage during the Flint Community Schools graduation ceremony at the Whiting Auditorium in Flint, Mich., on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Everett Graham, a graduate from Southwestern Classical Academy, smiles as he walks across the stage during the Flint Community Schools graduation ceremony at the Whiting Auditorium in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint Community Schools high school graduates wait to receive their diplomas during the Flint Community Schools graduation ceremony at the Whiting Auditorium in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

From left to right, Hamady High School athletes Amari Backstrom, Kamari Maham, Amari Stuart and Janaiya Woodyard pose for a picture during Hamady High School’s inaugural track meet at its new track on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

James Edelen, a graduate from Southwestern Classical Academy, poses for a portrait after the Flint Community Schools graduation ceremony at the Whiting Auditorium in Flint, Mich., on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Porcha Clemons leads her Hip-Hop 1 class at Heart of Worship Dance Studio, based in West Court Street Church of God in Flint, Mich., on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cory Moore (center), the CEO of the Urban Boy Scouts, talks with U.S. Department of Justice officials Kahrlton Moore (right), Eddie Bocanegra (center) and Cornelia Sigworth (left) at his barbershop MVP Cuts in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Under Moore’s guidance, the Urban Boy Scouts learn life skills, go on outings and serve the community.

AshleyCae performs poetry during Hairchella at the Flint Farmers’ Market on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jeffrey Newman, a Mott Community College student earning his associate degree in Automotive Technology, works on fixing car leaks during the Service Floor Class on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) An excavator demolishes the first blighted property as part of a partnership between the Genesee County Land Bank, the city of Flint, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and the Michigan State Land Bank Authority to clean up blight in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Michigan-based artist Skizzy Scott paints doves on his mural at Grace Cathedral Community Church on the east side of Flint, Mich., during the Free City Mural Festival on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Joe Schipani, who has served as the Flint Public Art Project’s executive director since 2015, poses for a portrait in his home in the Carriage Town neighborhood of Flint, Mich., on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tattoo artist and painter Johnny Fletcher sits on a curb next to a mural he painted last year titled “Inspire” on the outskirts of downtown Flint, Mich., on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ally Koboldt poses for a portrait during the 13th Annual Flint Pride festival at Riverbank Park in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Deiziyah Evans poses for a portrait during the 13th Annual Flint Pride festival at Riverbank Park in Flint, Mich., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models for the clothing brand “Collateral Damage” hold posters made to look like street signs as they walk the runway during an 810 Day fashion show on the Carriage Town Bridge in Flint, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)