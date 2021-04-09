Flint, MI— A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a man with a machete early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Flint Police Department, the incident occurred at 4:00 a.m. on April 8, in Riverbank Park on 1st Avenue and Garland Street.

The victim was stabbed and cut multiple times in what Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he believes may have been a targeted attack.

“It’s still under investigation, so I can’t confirm one way or the other, but we believe it was a targeted attack because there was a homeless person nearby who was not attacked,” Green said. “It seems like the victim was targeted.”

Nobody has been arrested, and police are still looking for the suspect. According to the press release, the suspect was an adult white male about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and curly hair.

If anyone sees someone who may be the suspect, Green encourages you to call the police department at (810) 237-6800.