Flint residents will March to the Ballot Box This Sunday in a Voting Parade

By Carmen Nesbitt
Flint, MI—For the first time, Flint residents will be grabbing absentee ballots and taking to the streets in a voting parade to the ballot box this Sunday, Oct. 11.

The event is part of a national, non-partisan movement called #walkthevote orchestrated by activists who are encouraging communities to come together and vote. This is the first parade to be held in Flint.

Walking the vote brings people together in a physical way takes voting from the private to the public sphere, Morgan said.

“It’s important to be heard and I think that when we can mobilize together…it sends a message that we are collectively engaged in the voting process,” Chia Morgan said, a Flint resident and #walkthevote organizer.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the 67th District Court, located at 630 Saginaw St Flint, MI.

Participants will walk an 8-minute route to City Hall where they can hand deliver their ballots.

Everyone is welcome, Morgan said. “I’m supporting my candidates, but I think it’s important to let individuals know that even if you’re not supporting my candidate, I still support your decision and your right to be engaged in the voting process.”

Participants must wear masks and practice social distiancing by remaining six-feet apart from other walkers.

For more information and to register for the parade, visit #walkthevote’s event page.

