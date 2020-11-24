Flint, MI— The Sweet Leaf marijuana dispensary will give away over 350 turkeys along with canned goods and bread from the Great Harvest Bread Company at a drive-thru event on Nov. 24.

The Law Office of Bruce Leach, a firm that specializes in cannabis law and criminal defense, is sponsoring the giveaway. Attorney Bruce Leach also co-owns The Sweet Leaf.

Leach said he originally planned on donating 100 turkeys, but once the word spread, community members sent in more donations. United Way has also provided over 250 canned food items.

Champion boxer Claressa Shields, former NBA player Morris Peterson and Mayor Sheldon Neeley played a significant role in raising turkey donations. They will be available for pictures at the event.

“COVID has had a devastating role in so many people’s lives this year. I do feel that it’s important that we do a little extra this year to help our friends and neighbors in need,” Leach said.

DJ Brandan “B-Ray” Jamison from Club 93.7 will also be there spinning the hits.

The drive-thru will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until donations run out. Sweet Leaf is located at 400 Dort Hwy, Flint, MI.

Leach said they will be accepting donations until the start of the event.

“This is something that’s near and dear to my heart. It’s really important that everybody is fed, especially the children during Thanksgiving,” he said.