Flint, MI — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has declared a snow emergency in the City of Flint until 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

City offices will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, due to the snow emergency.

During the snow emergency, parking on city streets is prohibited to allow crews the ability to clear streets as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The snow emergency is being declared based on the recommendation of emergency services crews monitoring both the current and projected snowfall within the City of Flint.

The city also said that due to weather trash services will be delayed by one day this week starting Tuesday