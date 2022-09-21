Flint, MI—City officials are set to provide a slew of updates—including information on prior and future allocations of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding—tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m.

According to a Sept. 21 press release, City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will be presenting an update on the city’s ARPA funding plan, which was first submitted to Flint City Council on June 14, 2022.

Additionally, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan will provide an update on the city’s pension fund, which was recently shored up with a $220 million allotment in the State of Michigan’s budget.

Department of Public Works Director Michael Brown is also set to discuss how investments in the city’s water infrastructure benefitted Flint following last month’s Great Lakes Water Authority water main break.

The community update is schedule to take place in the dome of Flint City Hall, located at 1101 Saginaw Street, at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

According to the city’s press release, attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions during a Q&A period following the city’s presentation.