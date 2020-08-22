Mayor Neeley reminds residents to be cautious, use credible sources for information on Flint water lawsuit settlement

FLINT, Michigan—Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued a reminder to residents Friday to be cautious and to use only reliable sources for information on the Flint water settlement.

Details of the agreement are still coming together, so residents should be especially wary of those who may try to monetize the situation. The best place for accurate information on the $600 million settlement announced Thursday by the state of Michigan is: flintsettlementfacts.org

“I encourage all residents to use the utmost caution, especially now in the days immediately following the announced settlement,” Mayor Neeley said. “To ensure these dollars are given to Flint families and children as intended, we need to be aware that some may try to exploit our families for their own financial benefit.”

The website also offers an opportunity for residents to sign up for email or text alerts to get additional reliable information.

Nearly 80 percent of the $600 million settlement is set aside for minor children impacted by the Flint water crisis. The settlement also sets aside money for adult victims as well as property damage, business relief and programmatic needs.

Mayor Neeley also continued to call on other defendants in the lawsuit to settle the claims against them, which will increase the final settlement amount beyond the initial $600 million state settlement.

“This $600 million settlement is the beginning of justice for Flint residents, but it is not the end,” Mayor Neeley said. “The other defendants still need to step up and do what is right on behalf of Flint families.”