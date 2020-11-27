Flint, MI —Mayor Sheldon Neeley will deliver his first State of the City in a televised address at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020. A special meeting of the Flint City Council has been called for the same time.

The City of Flint has partnered with MidMichigan Now to broadcast the mayor’s State of the City to make it easily accessible by residents.

“This year’s State of the city is much different than that we have seen the past, but through all obstacles there is a path. In order to keep us all safe and to give everyone a full opportunity to participate, we will broadcast this address on television, public access, and on social media,” Mayor Neeley said.

The mayor’s State of the City will be broadcast on NBC 25 from 7-7:30 p.m. The mayor will also present the state of the City to Flint City Council in a special meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

You can also tune into the State of the City on the City of Flint’s Facebook page and its YouTube Channel. Other local media and community partners also are invited to share the broadcast on their social media channels.