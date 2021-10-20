Flint, MI– Mayor Sheldon Neeley will be giving Flint’s highest honor to ten local faith-based leaders and organizations for their work in the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. Neeley will bestow Keys to the City to the honorees at The New McCree Theatre.

“We honor these faith-based champions for their leadership, for their bold and steadfast commitment to our community, and for the beacon of light they provided to so many during a devastating health crisis,” Neeley said in a press release from the city. “We honor them and their work to serve our families in extreme times of need and every day.”

Volunteers hand out food and water at Asbury Church in Flint, Mich. on Aug. 11, 2020. The church offers the giveaway every Tuesday. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Volunteers hand out water to Flint residents on Aug. 11, 2020. The church has been offering the giveaway every Tuesday since 2016. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint, Mich. has provided free COVID-19 testing and vaccines throughout the pandemic. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Volunteers make an assembly line to pack up tote bags of pantry for a giveaway at the Prince of Peace Baptist Church (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The National Guard and the Genesee County Health Department perform COVID-19 tests outside of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on July 10, 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The honorees were selected from nominations in the faith-based community. They are:

Asbury United Methodist – Pastor Dr. Tommy McDoniel Bethel United Methodist – Pastor James Cogman Central Church of the Nazarene – Pastor Rob Prince Church Without Walls – Pastor Martez Warren Greater Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. – Bishop Roger Jones Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Samuel Berry, III Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Jeffery Hawkins Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Dr. Daniel Moore, Sr. St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Kevin Thompson Word of Life Christian Church – Pastor George Wilkinson

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the ceremony, and the event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.