Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI– Mayor Sheldon Neeley will be giving Flint’s highest honor to ten local faith-based leaders and organizations for their work in the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Oct. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. Neeley will bestow Keys to the City to the honorees at The New McCree Theatre.
“We honor these faith-based champions for their leadership, for their bold and steadfast commitment to our community, and for the beacon of light they provided to so many during a devastating health crisis,” Neeley said in a press release from the city. “We honor them and their work to serve our families in extreme times of need and every day.”
The honorees were selected from nominations in the faith-based community. They are:
- Asbury United Methodist – Pastor Dr. Tommy McDoniel
- Bethel United Methodist – Pastor James Cogman
- Central Church of the Nazarene – Pastor Rob Prince
- Church Without Walls – Pastor Martez Warren
- Greater Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. – Bishop Roger Jones
- Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Samuel Berry, III
- Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Jeffery Hawkins
- Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Dr. Daniel Moore, Sr.
- St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Kevin Thompson
- Word of Life Christian Church – Pastor George Wilkinson
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the ceremony, and the event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.