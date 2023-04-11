Flint, MI—Mott Community College (MCC) is starting a free program designed to help high school graduates and other incoming students prepare for their first year of college.

According to a press release on April 10, 2023, the Summer Academic Acceleration (SAA) program is meant to set incoming students up for success in their early college experience, whether they will be attending MCC or another institution.

During the program, participating students will complete a “First Year Experience” course where they will learn and apply strategies for adjusting to college and improving their academic performance, according to the release.

They will also complete at least one additional developmental course in strategic reading or mathematics and participate in career fairs and career counseling.

“This is a great, free opportunity for new students to accelerate their skills in english and math,” said Dr. Kevin Asman, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs at MCC. “The First Year Experience course will help them make career choices and learn how to succeed academically.”

During the program, which runs the summer prior to participants’ first year of college enrollment, students will also be eligible for MCC student services, such as Chromebook access, transportation assistance, financial aid assistance and access to Mott Eats food pantry.

The release notes SAA courses will be offered online and in-person and are free for all qualifying students.

Eligible students include all incoming regular students and incoming guest students if they have not completed a college-level course at MCC or their home institution.

Dual enrolled, early, and middle college students are not eligible.

SAA is supported through funding from the State of Michigan, according to Bob Campbell, the marketing and communications manager for MCC.

More information on the new SSA summer program, as well as an interest form, can be found at: https://mcc.edu/academic-acceleration/.