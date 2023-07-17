Flint, MI — Mott Community College (MCC) will present “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” drive-in movie style on Friday, July 21, 2023, as part of the college’s centennial celebration year.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We had a lot of community participation and interest in our drive-in movie nights last summer,” said Dale Weighill, Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “So we wanted to make it part of our Centennial Celebration. We are very excited to offer a new blockbuster movie selection for the community.”

According to the college’s press release on the event, concessions and parking will open at 8 p.m. in the Mott Library parking lot, and the movie will start at dusk.

In addition to the drive-in feature film, there will be games and MCC Centennial swag give-aways.

Attendees are also welcome to bring folding chairs or blankets to sit outside.