Flint, MI — Mott Community College’s (MCC) Workforce & Economic Development Division is hosting a project update and subcontractor information session on Friday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

The information session will take place in the college’s Regional Technology Center on its main campus in Flint according to a Nov. 6 press release.

MCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Division has partnered with Ashley Capital and Oliver/Hatcher Construction to share information on upcoming opportunities in the development of the old Buick City site on Hamilton Ave., now the Flint Commerce Center.

According to plans previously shared by Ashley Capital representatives, the site will host seven to 10 new light-industrial and distribution buildings that will be built incrementally over 350 acres of the former General Motors property.

“We are excited to be part of the redevelopment of this former industrial site into a thriving commerce center,” said Robert Matthews, Associate Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development. “We are looking forward to sharing information about the project with local subcontractors interested in working on the site.”

Registration is required for the upcoming information session. To register, email Kathleen LaVallier at kathleen.lavallier@mcc.edu.