Flint, MI—For the first time in more than 30 years, The New McCree Theatre has a place to call its own.

The theatre’s history stretches back to 1970 when it was founded as part of the Genesee County Model Cities Program. After a 19-year run, what is now known as The ‘old’ McCree Theatre went on hiatus until 2004.

That year, The New McCree Theatre was born with a renewed focus on African philosophy and education. Since its reincarnation, however, the theatre has jumped around from venue to venue and lease to lease.

Earlier this year, however, The New McCree Theatre found its permanent home in the former Charity United Methodist Church building on 4601 Clio Road.

Patricia Enright, marketing director for McCree, said the establishment of a permanent location has reinvigorated the theater and allowed it to revisit its roots.

“This is the first time that we’ve owned our own building and it’s like a fresh start. We want to go back to the days when we had the vision to be a haven for the community where children can come and we can nurture and cultivate their gifts,” Enright said.

To commemorate this new beginning, The New McCree Theatre is kicking off its 2021-2022 season with a 15-week long Saturday Day Camp for Flint youth ages 5 -13.

The camps, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday starting Sept. 11, will consist of classes in drama, dance, and vocal music. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Along with these Saturday day camps, McCree will be launching an afterschool program made up of classes in dance, drama, and vocal music. These classes will also be free and are open to children ages 5-18.

The classes will culminate in a Community Children’s Choir, a Community Youth Choir, and a stage production.

Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. Registration will be first-come,first-serve. Children can be registered by visiting the theater offices Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling (810) 787-2200. For additional information visit The New McCree Theatre website.