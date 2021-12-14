Flint, MI—The Karmanos Cancer Institute and the McLaren proton therapy center will see a $46 million expansion in the upcoming years.

The project will include a 13,800-square-foot-vertical expansion of the cancer center, a 7,200-square-foot expansion of the proton therapy center, development of a third proton therapy vault with two patient treatment spaces, and parking lot and entry improvements.

The proton therapy center is one of two in Michigan and one of the only centers in the world using advanced synchrotron technology, according to a news release. This technology delivers a high-energy, precise beam to diseased tissues and lowers the risk of radiation effects to the patient.

“With growing interest and patients seeking treatment from all corners of the state, increasing our capacity will allow us to serve more patients and decrease the wait period to begin proton therapy treatments. We are proud to be able to give more people access to proton therapy right here in Flint,” Hesham Gayar, medical director of the Proton Therapy Center, said.

With the recent addition of the Singh & Arora Oncology/Hematology practice at the Karmanos Cancer Center, patients will have access to three cancer treatment modalities under one roof, including surgical oncology and radiation oncology, and proton therapy.

“We are committed to serving the community by offering world-class cancer care right here in Genesee County,” Chris Candela said, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. “Being part of the Karmanos Cancer Network gives cancer patients improved access to new treatments close to home. This expansion allows us to provide more treatment options, grow our team of respected oncologists with trailblazing specialties, and provide care for more patients, saving them daily travel throughout the county or to Detroit for treatment.”

Groundbreaking is scheduled for the summer of 2022 with the first patient in the expanded cancer center expected in late 2023.