Flint, MI— McLaren Flint and McLaren Health Plan are teaming up tonight to offer a free community webinar to answer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.

‘Take the Fight to COVID,’ a live virtual panel discussion, is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. This virtual webinar is open to the public and is a partnership between McLaren Flint’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and McLaren Health Plan. Moderated by Nicole Franklin, PsyD, ABPP, assistant medical director of McLaren Bariatric and Metabolic Institute and chair of the McLaren Flint Diversity & Inclusion Committee, the panel will focus on answering questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on all of our lives,” Franklin said. “The purpose of this webinar is to assist members in the community with understanding the scientific and psychological trends related to vaccination attitudes and vaccine development. As providers and community leaders, I believe it is important for us to acknowledge barriers to vaccination acceptance while at the same time maintaining respect for differences.”

Joining Dr. Franklin on the panel are Dennis Perry, M.D., MPH, chief medical officer of McLaren Health Plan; Randall Taylor, PharmD, director of pharmacy at McLaren Health Plan; Lawrence Reynolds, M.D., medical advisor to the Flint mayor and member of the Genesee County Board of Health; Pamela Hackert, MD, JD, MPH, medical health officer at the Genesee County Health Department; Bishop Urundi Knox, pastor of Ebenezer Ministries; and Asa Ascencio-Zuccaro, executive director of Latinx Technology and Community Center. American Sign Language interpreters will be present on screen during the duration of the discussion on the Zoom platform.



“We are coming together to encourage everyone to ‘Take the Fight to COVID’ and become informed citizens,” Perry said. “The more you know, the better prepared you will be to make the right decision for you and your family members about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The webinar is free, but attendees must register at mclaren.org/FlintFightCOVID. After registering, you will receive an email with a website link to attend the event. You can take part by smartphone, laptop, tablet or desktop computer. A microphone or camera to view the panel discussion are not required. Participants may also listen by phone by calling in to the Zoom webinar. Dial 1-646-558-2656 and enter webinar ID 950 9040 9186 when instructed, followed by #.