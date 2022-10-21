Age: 30

Occupation: Business Development Manager, Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance

Educational degrees and qualifications:

– Former Certified Teacher (Elementary Education and K-12 Spanish)

– Bachelor of Arts in Social Relations and Policy – James Madison College at Michigan State University

– Master of Arts in Educational Studies (Urban Pedagogy) – University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

– Master of Business Administration in Innovation Management and Marketing – University of Michigan-Flint

Why are you running for Flint Board of Education?

As a proud Flintstone and former teacher, I know first-hand the limitless potential of our K-12 scholars. I am running for the Flint Board of Education because we need trustees who understand the challenges our students face as well as the opportunities that await them. I have the experience in the classroom, in education policy, and in advocacy to build a coalition to get things accomplished for our scholars. It is my commitment to YOU to work tirelessly for their success if I am fortunate enough to earn your vote this November.

Flint Community Schools continue to battle against financial hardships. If elected to the Flint Board of Education, how would you leverage the current Flint Community Schools properties, occupied and vacant, to alleviate this financial strain?

Flint needs to right-size its foot print so it can better serve scholars and families in both the short and long term. The Board has a unique opportunity to reduce its footprint and use the proceeds from selling vacant properties to reinvest directly into scholars and capital improvements at occupied schools. To achieve this, the Board must develop and implement an action-plan to renovate existing buildings, build new schools, revitalize blighted properties, and deliver investments equitably across the district.

If elected to the Flint Board of Education, how will you ensure that the district attracts and maintains highly qualified teachers and other staff? Please explain any plan(s) for recruitment and retention?

As a former educator, I know first-hand the challenge of educating children and the importance of having supportive Board leadership.

My plan to attract and maintain educators includes:

– Pushing and engaging with state leaders to pass legislation to increase teacher pay, eliminate their college debt, and make it easier for them to purchase homes.

– Promoting easier pathways for paraprofessionals, substitutes, and career experts to become certified teachers.

– Increasing the flexibility educators have in delivering instruction and get rid of time-consuming paperwork and requirements.

Flint Board of Education meetings have become tumultuous and often inefficient. If elected to the board, what role will you play in returning decorum to the board and making it more efficient?

I will commit to civility, listening to understand, and following the bylaws and Robert’s Rules of Order. I also am committed to improving the bylaws to increase the efficiency of meetings to get business done in a timely manner. I will work proactively to build relationships with other Board members, the administration, scholars, staff, parents, teachers, and community partners.

In your opinion, what role does the Flint Board of Education play in improving academic progress of students in Flint Community Schools? Please explain any plan(s) to implement measures to improve academic progress.

The Board is a governance body and must create the environment for scholars, staff, teachers, and the administration to be successful. When it comes to improving academic achievement, the Board must support a culture of learning by providing high-quality buildings, the latest technology to support a robust curriculum, and strengthening community partnerships to help educate and support the Whole Child. Finally, the Board must strengthen the relationship between parents and teachers by providing support for programs that improve communication, collaboration, and ownership of our scholars’ success.