Age: 55

Occupation: Community Health Navigator

Educational degrees and qualifications:

Master’s level courses Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Healthcare Administration

Why are you running for Flint Board of Education?

Flint Community Schools deserve better leadership. My goal and focus will be to lead FCS to a better and brighter future. Restore confidence district wide, create a curriculum that will engage, empower and promote opportunities for all scholars to succeed.

Flint Community Schools continue to battle against financial hardships. If elected to the Flint Board of Education, how would you leverage the current Flint Community Schools properties, occupied and vacant, to alleviate this financial strain?

I would request an assessment of all properties and make the best decision based on demolition, renovation or selling of properties. We must become good Landlords immediately.

If elected to the Flint Board of Education, how will you ensure that the district attracts and maintains highly qualified teachers and other staff? Please explain any plan(s) for recruitment and retention?

Initially, I will stabilize the current Educators by lifting the morale (listening sessions), allow Educators to have 3 Mental Health Days yearly. Utilize the current Para-Pros with 15+ years of tenure to obtain their Teaching Certification (they are familiar with the communities and families). Offer yearly bonuses at a rate of 3% based on tenure.

Flint Board of Education meetings have become tumultuous and often inefficient. If elected to the board, what role will you play in returning decorum to the board and making it more efficient?

I will provide integrity, self-control and read all Agendas items prior to Committee of Whole (COW). I will respect all views regardless of agreement. It is my practice to perform Active Listening (listening to understand, not to respond). I’m appalled with the actions of the current behavior being displayed when Scholars lives are involved. Trustees are elected to serve, not be self-serving.

In your opinion, what role does the Flint Board of Education play in improving academic progress of students in Flint Community Schools? Please explain any plan(s) to implement measures to improve academic progress.

The School Board has the responsibility of establishing curriculums for the district. I subscribe to the Montessori Curriculums for lower level Scholars. I would like community tutoring throughout the district on Saturday mornings and all Scholars will be able to participate with Intercession (not the choice of the staff). I’m all for Pre and Post testing and daily homework and fieldtrip opportunities for Scholar’s participation.