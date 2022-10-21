Age: 42

Occupation: 6th grade teacher

Educational degrees and qualifications:

Norfolk State University

Why are you running for Flint Board of Education?

in a little less thank 30 years, the Flint Community Schools have gone from the being the pinnacle of school boards to a watered down version of what we all remember. I am running in order to bring back some confidence, trust and stability back to the Flint Board of Education and a sense of pride back to the Flint Community Schools.

Flint Community Schools continue to battle against financial hardships. If elected to the Flint Board of Education, how would you leverage the current Flint Community Schools properties, occupied and vacant, to alleviate this financial strain?

There are over 20 closed schools that can either be demolished because they are in such bad condition or the other buildings can be sold and possibly sold and used for low income housing, senior citizen housing , office space or even a trade school. Schools that remain open with minimal enrollment should be consolidated in order to save money as well as possibly making money off of the building if sold.

If elected to the Flint Board of Education, how will you ensure that the district attracts and maintains highly qualified teachers and other staff? Please explain any plan(s) for recruitment and retention?

I believe in offering teachers and support staff a comprehensive, competitive salary with benefits and sign-on bonus for themselves and their family. I believe that recruiting from the local Universities should be considered along with advertising our new additions should help bring young, enthusiastic and qualified teachers back to the district.

Flint Board of Education meetings have become tumultuous and often inefficient. If elected to the board, what role will you play in returning decorum to the board and making it more efficient?

I am a product of the FCS and I am very proud to be a graduate of Flint Southwestern Academy. I will use my professionalism and experience as an educator to minimize issues that do not directly pertain to the scholars in the district. Personal agendas and disagreements have no place in a school board meeting. I am extremely confident that I will have a positive influence on the board as a member.

In your opinion, what role does the Flint Board of Education play in improving academic progress of students in Flint Community Schools? Please explain any plan(s) to implement measures to improve academic progress.

I believe that it is a board members responsibility to ensure the safety of the education of our scholars, as well as making sure that the scholars have a competitive curriculum to ensure that our students are able to be competitive citizens upon graduation.