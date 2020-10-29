Flint, MI—Three seats are open for election on the Flint Schools’ Board of Education, which will be held Nov. 3. Twelve candidates will be on the ballot this Tuesday.

The three who are elected will serve six-year terms and will represent Flint students by voting on district policies, administrative matters and other decisions that will impact their education.

President Casey Lester, Trustee Bake Strozier and Secretary Betty Ramsdell are not seeking reelection this year.

Flint Beat asked each of the candidates the same questions. Their answers are below.

Laura Gillespie MacIntyre

Laura Gillespie MacIntyre

(KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Job Title: Sociology Lecturer II, University of Michigan-Flint; Flint Organizer, Restaurant Opportunity Center – Michigan; Flint Community Liaison for Lead Service Line Replacement Settlement, National Resource Defense Council.



Education: MA, A.B.D./Ph.D. Candidate (Sociology), University of California, San Diego



What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

The biggest issues facing Flint Schools today are large systemic issues and are issues that involve the entire city, not just the schools. They are all interconnected. These include things like fighting to keep schools public, accessible and affordable for ALL students; water affordability; segregation and environmental racism; and the fact that we are going on year 7 of the water crisis and still have not been made whole.

We need to keep Flint Public Schools public and local. While all of these issues cannot necessarily be addressed by the local school board directly, we must have school board members who are aware of them and who are willing to speak up about them in order to make a wider community impact. I have been – and will continue to be – a voice advocating for students and families in our communities.

Tell Flint parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education.

I was born and raised in Flint by two Flint Community school teachers. I attended Flint schools and lived through the changes the school system experienced in the 1970’s and 1980’s. I stood by my parents’ sides on the picket line fighting for better schools since before I could even walk.

I also KNOW all about the history of the Flint schools, not only because I live through some of the tumultuous transitional years, but because I studied its history.

But most importantly, I am able to recognize the humanity of our students who have been vilified and denied equitable access to education over the decades and I’m willing to fight for the best interests of students and their families.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

I am the most qualified school board candidate because I am not afraid to confront the truth and make change.

I left Flint and went to Smith College. Immediately after college, I went to graduate school in San Diego at UCSD. I lived in Southern California for almost 15 years, studying, working and teaching at the college level. I have been teaching for over 30 years. I understand the educational system and all of its problems and struggles.

I am in the classroom and in the streets.

Roemon Marquell Murphy

Roemon Marquell Murphy (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Job Title: Managing Partner, Double Vision Properties, LLC /Realtor-Weichert Realtors-Grant Hamady

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a concentration in Human Resources

What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

I think the biggest issues that Flint Schools are facing today are one the low enrollment of students in the Flint School District. Number two would be the school facilities they need improvement for a better learning and teaching environment. Three would be funding all around. Last but not least programs that would help kids be productive citizens along with survival skills.

If elected, I will push for these issues forward. I will also listen to the concerns of the parents, students, and faculty staff. I will look at the current assets that the Flint Schools currently own and help upgrade the current teaching and learning places. Sports is something Flint is known for it is also way of generating great revenue for the district this is something that needs to be addressed as well. There was an audit that was done dating back to 2009 where the school district has lost out on money. We continue to dig and see where money has been lost, is being lost, and how we can increase revenue.

Tell Flint Parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education?

I would have to say that I am qualified to make decisions for the children of Flint is because this is home for me. I grew up in Flint I went to Martin Luther King in elementary school. My grandmother Ruthie Bowman was a schoolteacher in the Flint Community School district for over 30 years. Education is something that is imbedded in my family. I will do what is best for the children of and be an asset to the Board.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

I think what sets me apart is that, regardless if elected or not I will continue to try to help improve the condition of the city.

Tell us about a time you made a difference in a child’s life.

I lived in Las Vegas for threes each year I would sponsor a child, and I would also help with the Goodie Two Shoes event they would have for the local kids. This event consisted of helping underprivileged kids in the school district with getting a new pair of shoes, and three pair of new socks. Along with having conversations of encouragement

How do you plan to handle disagreements or conflict with other board members, if elected?

I think that we all are old enough to agree to disagree. I would definitely have a conversation to see where we disagree and hear their point of view. I would also give mine, and we should be able to come to common ground from there.

Michael Darnell Doan

Michael Darnell Doan (Courtesy Photo)

Job Title: Owner of Platinum Event Center, General Manager of Boost Mobile, Cofounder of The Cyber Education Center, Founder of Brighter Future of America Foundation.

Education: Associate Degree in Business Finance, Baker College

What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

As a citizen of Flint and a parent with Flint schools I believe some main issues are the time frame in place to improve on a number of things before the state actually come in and take over the district which is only a year left. Secondly is the actual increase meant of enrollment which flint schools only have around 3,000 student enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year. When the Flint communities holds about 10-15 thousand students between grades k-12. Lastly a balanced budget so schools in the community won’t continue to close. If elected November third my main and first goal is to meet with the new board on ways to start rebranding Flint schools. Finding viable funding to help balance the budget; sell off some of these old school building that’s impossible to reopen in the future.

Tell Flint parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education?

Flint families can trust in me because I’m fighting the everyday fight, same as them. My child goes to flint schools with special needs. I can literally send him anywhere to get better help but I too believe in Flint system that Flint schools is still the choice. My child study the same education your child studies. Why not trust in a good person with a good background, who’s young and dedicated to change for all flint students and families, a person who lives in the same community as you with the messed up Flint water in all. I’m not a person who’s from Flint but won’t invest in Flint. I’m not the person who wants to sit on this board and my kids go out to Grand Blanc school district. My children and I are invest in Flint and Flint schools that’s why I’m qualified and you can count on me.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

I believe what sets me apart from the other candidates is that I have a child in Flint schools with special needs; in special education. The lack of governing over Flint schools in the pass is the reason why special education students are not excelling as much as they could be because money for special education has been cut and stolen from flint students who across the state has the highest percentage rate in special Education then any other district. That should have never happened and will never happen again if you elect responsible and dedicated FlintStones to do the job how’s its supposed to be done and if they can’t then next election don’t re-elect the same people.

Tell us about a time you made a difference in a child’s life.

A time I believe I made a difference in a child’s life or multiple children is when we created the cyber education center helping students k-12 and high schoolers all the way to age 23 years old. With the help of Michigan works partnering with us for funding to help children graduate with a actual high school diploma not G.E.D at the age 23. When the traditional schooling stop at the age 20. Giving them that extra option and opportunity to still succeed. Now all over the nation students are getting that same opportunity to study online at home at their pace. Dealing with this national crisis and pandemic of covid-19. Even now helping districts all over the nation; the opportunity to use our services to keep school going while the traditional brick and mortar is not available at this time. This opportunity even before the pandemic gives you the option to deal with real life obstacles and still graduate on time. Also implementing brick and mortar graduation to allow them that feeling of walking across the stage with friends and having family there to support. I believe this opportunity have allowed me to help students the most.

How do you plan to handle disagreements or conflict with other board members, if elected?

I believe it’s simple. By always allowing each board to share their ideas and thoughts but remembering the students and district are our first and top priorities no matter what. Working together to make Flint schools a whole once again and reminding my constituents to do the same.

Joyce Ellis-McNeal

Joyce Ellis-McNeal (Courtesy Photo)

Job Title: Self Employed

Education: Doctor of Philosophy in Biblical Studies and Theology -Bethlehem Bible Institute

What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

The most important responsibility of a school board member is working with their communities to improve student achievement in their local public schools. Please be advised school boards derive their power and authority from the state and federal laws. School boards establish polices and regulations by which local schools are governed. Another responsibility of board member is employing the superintendent, overseeing facilities issues and developing and adopting policies, curriculum, and the budget.

All the issues facing Flint Schools must be addressed in a collaborative effort. I plan to use that approach in addressing the budget. According Executive Director of finance Carrie Sekelsky, Monday, June 15. She said she was presenting the “worst case scenario” budget so the board can so they see “how horrible it could be.” Beginning Fund Balance: $10,740,354; Revenues: $60, 294,897, Expenditures: $(73,151,762); Ending Balance ($2,116,511).

First and utter most important is to work with previous Board Members listening to the where, what, when, and how on ani information that is needed to be an effective community board member. I would like to look more into expenditures. Due to COVID-19 and the funds that has been allocated to FCS hopefully we can work together to see how these funds can be used to downsize classrooms, address CDC guidelines, and address the deficit. Furthermore, the public would like to know about the milage that was passed by residents.

Tell Flint parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education.

First: I developed and managed an early childhood education center, with afterschool programs for at-risk youth for approximately 14 years. The curriculums plans were designed to address the needs of student, parent, and teachers. For any school or teacher to be successful we must listen to the voice of the parent and the student. From this leadership practice, the organization developed and designed workable programs that move most employees, who was from within city of Flint from welfare to self-sufficient. The schools had three major goals: 1) preparing children to be ready to learn, 2) eager to learn, and 3) master self-control.

Second: The Flint Water Crisis: I experienced hands-on challenges in how poison water can mentally and physically impact children learning and comprehensive abilities. I understood the behavior challenges that teachers are experiencing with our Flint Community families. I work as contracts teacher with many Charter Schools and Public Schools mastering classroom management, teaching children to read with fluency, and critical thinking skills that are needed for today’s math and social skills.

I taught 4th Graders at Doyle Ryder, 3rd/5th Graders at Flint International Academy, Learning Support Specialist (Special Education) at Holmes Stem Academy. Spanish Instructor at Northwestern, and Business / Entrepreneurship Instructor at Southwestern Academy for Seniors. Furthermore, I work with Social Workers, Parent, Child, Principals, Parent and School’s psychiatrist in meeting with parent during the IEP process.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

Due to the fact we are all human beings running for a seat on the Flint Community School Board, this demonstrates that all candidates bring to the table a compassionate love for our children and the community. However, we all carry a unique talent that bring us together rather than set us apart.

I have the necessary leadership and communication skills to work superintendents, face to face public board meetings and members. As a grassroot leader and public administrators I have a thorough knowledge in public research and analysis of budgets, writing and understanding polices. Moving Flint forward will require a leader to have characters, how to negotiate shared service policy and most of all understanding how government works concerning the education process.

I travelled to Lansing with NAACP, as an Executive Board Member, to address Michigan Department of Education on a curriculum policy that would have a great impact on inner city student. I have a working relationship with the Vice President of MDE and we got an agreement that residents will be informed of changes such as these in the future.

I understand the Special Education System and the learning support and funding needed for our kids to be successful. I was a Learning Support Specialist for FCS – Special Education for approximately three years. This experience is necessary for a board member.

Tell us about a time you made a difference in a child’s life.

2018, I arrived at a classroom of approximately 28 students, in which 90% was two grades behind, and I was teacher number eight, “which gate will she take”, was the question of the class. I was the eighth teacher, none of the other teachers was able to control the classroom.

Classroom management is my expertise. Without classroom management, children cannot succeed, as well as it is difficult to teach. Within one week they came to themselves. Whereby I was able to build confident in student to pass NWEA (85% of exam), reading with fluency and qualify to move on to the next grade and with a spirit of readiness.

However, two students struggled. I asked them a question, “If I had a magical wand, what would you require of me? The answer, “Mrs. McNeal, I just want to read, I can’t read.”

I knew then that I was the magical wand. I spent every few minutes, including lunch, communicating with the parent and teachers in building each child’s confident the reading techniques needed for their success to read with fluency. Each child was able to move into the next grade, under one condition, they must attend summer school. I went back to check on these two children later and they leap for joy toward me with smiling faces, “Mrs. McNeal I can read and I passed, and one turn around and said thank you Mrs. McNeal. No, I replied, thank you for trusting your mind.

The greatest difference you can make in any child life, is to give them the gift to trust their mind. Kids can read, they need confident in the ability to read.

How do you plan to handle disagreements or conflict with other board members, if elected?

Effective leadership to problem solving must begin with a strategy Conflict of Agreement Plan whereby all members must agree.

Example:

Talk with the other person

Focus on behavior and events, not on personalities.

Listen carefully

Identify points of agreement and disagreement,

Prioritize the areas of conflict

Develop a plan to work on each conflict

Follow through on your plan.

Build on your success and leadership experiences

Jaron Maurice Houston

Jaron Maurice Houston (Courtesy Photo)

Job Title: Beecher High School Afterschool Program Team Leader— Genesee Intermediate School District

Education: Master’s in Leadership

What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

We are losing our students to other districts and charter schools. We have to bring innovative ideas and new programs to the district that will attract students. We also have to make a plan to keep the district from being at a deficit. We can work on the student enrollment but, we have to have a safe environment for them once we have increased students. Also, making decisions that benefit everyone has to be our main focus and priority.

Tell Flint parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education.

I am a Flint parent. When I see things happen in the schools it bothers me because I am a product of Flint Community Schools. It hurts to see the changes but also many of them have been necessary. We have to work together to bring change to our district. We have to prepare our students for the real world. I am prepared to make decisions and to focus on what needs to be done to make Flint Community Schools grow.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

I have worked in different roles in education from newborn to adult and I have learned that we have to make sure our community has the resources to be successful. The biggest of those resources is a quality education that will help shape our young people into valuable members of society.

Tell us about a time you made a difference in a child’s life.

I had a student that attended my afterschool program and he was struggling with completing the requirements for graduation. Once Covid-19 caused the shutdown of the schools, the students were asked to complete their work online. He wasn’t as motivated and so I would ask him every day what he completed in class and we began to talk via zoom daily. One night, he was working on completing his last few classes and he needed math tutoring. I was in bed but I got up to tutor him in the subject. A few days later, he sent me a picture of his diploma.

How do you plan to handle disagreements or conflict with other board members, if elected?

I have learned that active listening and communication can help to reduce conflict and that will be no different with the school board. When people come from different walks of life, which can also come with a difference in opinion. We can disagree but we also have to be open when we disagree because the decisions we make are for the betterment of our community and our students.

Billie D. Mitchell

Billie D. Mitchell (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Job Title: Manager of Public Health, City of Flint

Education: Human Resource Management; Trained in Community Resilience Model

What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

The biggest issues facing Flint Community Schools today are funding. Funding dictates: programming, staffing capacity, building infrastructure, student support services and more. When you have a lack of funding in schools, you have a lack of resources and ultimately a crumbling school district.

I plan to address the issue of lack of funding by first taking back FCS’s early childhood education/special education funding being held by an outside district. I plan to go to our State Legislators and fight for our districts agenda to be on our States docket, in order to change educational reforms that strip us of our funding, such as Proposal A.

Tell Flint parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education.

Flint Parents, I am qualified to make important decisions about your child’s education because I am first a parent. Second, I am a proud Flint resident who has not left my community because I believe in the progress we could make with the right people in position. Lastly, because my entire life has been around youth development and building up children in a way that allows for them to grow and prosper, appropriately, because of the support and direction they receive in their adolescence. I have been before our Michigan Legislators, laying out the importance of education for Flints children and why our kids here in Flint deserve the best of the best! I am a tireless advocate for change and unafraid of challenges and in fact embrace them.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

What sets me apart from other Board Candidates is my Public Health background. My Public Health knowledge and experiences have taught me about disparities and barriers in different communities, specifically communities of poverty and the affect those disparities have on those living within that community. With my insight to variables that most do not consider, such as: environmental, socio-economic, mental variables and more. I can help to identify how to move Flint Schools forward from a healthy community perspective, not just temporarily, but long-term.

Tell us about a time you made a difference in a child’s life.

A time I made a difference in a child’s life was me forming Worthy Girl- an organization for youth girls, that instills confidence, self-esteem and identity. I have had the honor of serving over 70 girls in Flint through our annual Self-Love Retreat; after school programming and partnership with a local foster care agency. Our Self-Love Retreat is an overnight event, that allows girls to not only form genuine and lasting relationships, but also offers young girls a different take on what it means to have a humble and real love for self. During our after school programming, girls are afforded the opportunity to team-build with other like-minded girls and are provided a safe space for adolescent growth.

How do you plan to handle disagreements or conflict with other board members, if elected?

If elected, I plan to handle disagreements and conflict with other Board Members with respect and dignity. My own self-respect and self-dignity only gives permission to me to handle myself with a standard for myself. I understand problem-solving and conflict resolution and am not afraid to admit when I am wrong. More importantly, I understand to always keep the bigger picture as the goal and to not take things personally or to stoop low when others go low.

Timothy Abdul-Matin

Timothy Abdul-Matin (Courtesy Photo)

Job Title: Production Team Leader, Lear Corporation. Community Consultant, MADE Institute

Education: GED. Vocational training, some college.

What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

The biggest issues I feel that the Flint Schools are faced with are: inadequate funding, pupil retention, dilapidated infrastructure and facilities, lack of resources for educators and students.

If I am elected, I will use my professional and communal relationships to organize within the community and pressure law makers to create or pass legislation that could grant more per pupil funding. Also, as a board member I would create fundraisers to help generate additional funds for schools.

To retain and recruit more students, I will push for a rebranding and marketing of our school district. Unfortunately, we have lost thousands of students due to not being able to meet the needs of students and parents. I strongly believe that if we rebrand our school district, initiate a 21st century culturally inclusive educational model that elevates and promotes black and non-dominant narratives to revolutionize how we educate students.

Our facilities and infrastructure need rehab. I will push for us to find the funding to rehab and maintain these facilities. Millions of dollars have been donated to Flint due to the water crisis and monies should have been allocated for the rehabbing of some of our facilities. Another strategy would be to look to sell some of the facilities that we no longer use or have the intention of using and utilizing those funds to rehab some other facilities. I also believe that if we strengthen our relationship with local community centers, organizations and become more active in the community, we can find extra resources to help educators and students.

Tell Flint parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education.

As a parent, community activist, and a man that have dedicated his life to change and social justice, I believe that I am qualified to make decisions that will be for the best interest of our children. My lived experienced and relatability to students & parents is needed as a voice for change. I understand the struggles because I lived it. Nevertheless, I am honest, transparent and accountable with the willingness to make the right sacrifices for the future of our kids.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

I believe that every school board candidate has something good to bring. However, I believe that my lived experience is drastically different than other board candidate. The struggles that our school district, students and parents are faced with are the struggles that I have overcame. Therefore, I believe that my direct experience, community activism and passion for social justice sets me apart.

Tell us about a time you made a difference in a child’s life.

There are numerous children whom I have made a difference in their life. One special to me is Terae King Jr. Terae is the son of one of my childhood friends. I met Terae King Jr when he was 8 years old and his mother agreed to allow me to serve as a mentor to him. His mother was a great provider for him and his younger siblings, but I understood how the effects of how an absence father would weigh for a child.

Almost every weekend I would spend time with Terae; take him shopping, bring him around my family, have talks with him, encourage him to take education serious and to always have a good work ethic. I recall having him and one of my younger family members compete on educational topics and it was remarkably interesting to be a part of. Nonetheless, Terae King Jr graduated in 2019 with a scholarship to attend the UofM Flint. He is also a manager of McDonalds, a community organizer and a great role model for young men and women. Although I know I have had some impact, Terae is just an awesome young adult that I am happy to have played a part in his rearing.

How do you plan to handle disagreements or conflict with other board members, if elected?

As with any endeavor, there will be people who do not agree with me and I am willing to always listen to different perspectives and figuring out ways that we could bring about a solution. As a board member, I will always listen and be willing to grow with my constituents.

Mario DeSean Booker

Mario DeSean Booker (Courtesy Photo)

Job Title: Eligibility Specialist & Training Facilitator, State of Michigan

Education: Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Information Technology concentration in Digital Forensics with a specialization in Network System Forensics, University of the Cumberlands

What are the biggest issues facing Flint Schools today? If elected, how do you plan to address those issues?

There is a mismatch in work schedules and the school day. I recommend a 9-to-5 school day for Flint Community Schools (FCS) to accommodate parents’ needs.

Our students often enter college or the workforce with little to no preparation. I suggest a track system for high school in which students’ talents are developed and focused on college prep, technical training, or workplace experience in the classroom.

Provide a tutor for every child performing below grade level. This can be accomplished through a partnership with the local colleges to obtain tutors at a low cost to the district or in exchange for college credit. When Flint Community Schools is known as a “no child left behind” district, we will draw parents whose children have been lost in the educational shuffle.

Refocus on skilled trades training. Sometimes people are better suited to working with their hands, and those careers are quite lucrative with less than two years training. According to a recent article by Indeed, a brick mason has a national average salary of $20.26 per hour. Classes on masonry are already being offered at Dakota High School in Macomb County, while FCS has none. A HVAC technician makes $23.34 per hour with 6-24 months of training. Mott’s Culinary Institute is an excellent option for students interested in the food industry.

Tell Flint parents why you’re qualified to make important decisions about their children’s education.

As noted above, education is vital to our family. My wife graduated last year with her Master’s degree, an incredible feat since she’s endured 25 brain surgeries, and I am a Ph.D. candidate. I graduated from high school in 1999, and since then I have witnessed a decline in qualified teachers and administrators. I want to be part of the change. I am interested in hiring long-term, innovative principals and superintendents who have a keen eye on keeping Flint Schools as an educational powerhouse. Flint Schools used to be “the best choice”…it’s time to return to those days! As a minister, I believe strongly in speaking your future into existence. Even though corporate prayer is no longer part of the school day, the school can be a place of positivity. Students can rehearse their successful future.

They can learn stress reduction techniques that will delay or prevent high blood pressure, strokes, and heart attacks. The teachers that we hire can encourage their classes to dream, and then show them how to make those dreams a reality.

Additionally, I make important decisions daily while functioning as an Eligibility Specialist for the State of Michigan. Through my job I have to explore methodical ways to help the citizens in the Genesee County acquire funds from various state and federally funded programs. It is not a position I take lightly and I execute and discharge my duties fully and faithfully to the benefit of those who are entrusted with me and those I have charge over.

What sets you apart from other board candidates?

According to the FCS website, candidates must be a citizen of the United States, not less than 18 years of age, a registered voter, a resident of the State of Michigan not less than 30 days, and a resident of the Flint Public School District on or before the 30th day before the election. All of the 12 candidates have these qualities. I would go a step further and ask that the candidates have a background in financial management.

We need to get, and stay, out of fiscal disaster. I am unafraid to do away with tradition and sell equipment, buildings, and land that we can invest in our students. There is no reason to allow historic buildings to crumble. Furthermore, I possess the educational acumen with appropriate credentials, accompanied by a wealth of knowledge in the field of Information Technology. No other candidate can speak to technological landscapes of the future, as well as those of the present as I can.

Tell us about a time you made a difference in a child’s life.

Well, the biggest difference that I have made is in my children’s life. I am a loving father of twin 15-year-old boys. Growing up, I missed the guidance that having a father would have made. I made many mistakes and now that I am a father, I am determined to give my young men their best start in life. My wife and I teach them about investments, property ownership, and business development. We nurture them and guide them and give them space to develop interests away from each other: My oldest is learning piano and my youngest is a lineman in football.

How do you plan to handle disagreements or conflict with other board members, if elected?

I have experience in a few areas that I feel could help our staff, parents, and students. I have a customer service background that specialized in conflict resolution. When parents take the advanced step of appearing at a board meeting, they may be curious as to what happened to funds for the technology program or frustrated to a scheduling problem and have been dissatisfied with solutions that have been proposed. As a board member, I understand that while there is a chain of command (student-teacher-counselor-principal-board), sometimes people just need to be heard. Once their concerns are voiced, then progress can begin. I am uninterested in arguing.

As a member of the Community Advisory Task Force for the Flint Police Department, I work toward instituting truth, racial healing, and transformation training for the FPD. These are important themes that FCS needs to research as well: Are our teachers paid comparably to neighboring districts? How can we close the gap? Why are we losing students? What past successes can we bring back? How do we teach students using 21st century technology?

Leondrew Wesley: Called twice, no answer

Antonio V. Forte II: Called and emailed twice, did not respond to emails

Anita M. Moore: Called and emailed, did not respond to email

Ariana Hawk: Called twice, did not answer