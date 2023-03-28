Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout April 2023 according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. The departmnet’s recent release notes that produce available at April’s pantries includes apples and potatoes.

Here’s the schedule for April:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. Monday, April 3, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, April 5, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at 9 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m.



To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.