Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries will be available in Flint throughout May 2023 according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in the city. The department’s recent release notes that produce available at May’s pantries includes apples and potatoes.

Here’s the schedule for May:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway Monday, May 8, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, May 3, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at 9 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m.



To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.