Michigan stay-at-home order extended to June 12

Lansing, MI–Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order to June 12 on Friday evening.

The order also extends the statewide closure of theaters, gyms and casinos to June 12.

Whitmer also extended her state of emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” Whitmer said. “If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed.”

Parts of the order that were previously lifted – including allowing gatherings of 10 people or fewer to resume as long as social distancing is followed – remain lifted in the extended order.

Michigan had 53,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, and 5,158 people have died from the virus.

Of the confirmed cases, 1,929 are in Genesee County, and 240 people in the county have died from the virus.