Flint, MI — An election commission hearing on new recall language filed against Flint City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Flint resident Wantwaz Davis submitted the new recall language against Winfrey-Carter after his first attempt failed on Sept. 27.

Davis’ initial petition language cited a resolution Winfrey-Carter had abstained from voting on during a special meeting on June 8, 2023, but it did not state what the resolution was about.

“I just wanted to say that I feel that the language is not clear,” Winfrey-Carter said during the Sept. 27 Genesee County Election Commission hearing on the language. “Resolution, I believe you said 230167? Resolution 230167. I don’t know what ‘230167’ is.”

In Davis’ new filing, submitted the same day his prior language failed, he wrote that the resolution “is the yearly fiscal budget.”

Recall language filed on Sept. 27, 2023, by Flint resident and former city councilman Wantwaz Davis against Flint City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter, who represents the city’s 5th ward. (Image pulled from the recall petition on file with Genesee County Clerk)



Davis, himself a former Flint city councilman who lost re-election to Winfrey-Carter in 2017, did not respond to Flint Beat’s request for comment on his new filing.

However, in a Facebook post on Sept. 27 he wrote that city council’s “most important job is to vote on the yearly budget to pay for services given to the people and create law” and “to not vote to pay for the services given to the tax payers is pure negligence!”

For her part, Winfrey-Carter told Flint Beat she is not worried about the renewed recall effort and plans to continue to serve her constituents.

“I’ll keep doing what I’m supposed to do as as the 5th Ward councilmember,” she said. “I’ll continue to, you know, reach out to my constituents. I’ll continue to answer my calls. I’ll continue to go to my meetings. I’ll continue to work, like I’ve been doing.”

The Oct. 10 election commission hearing on the new recall language against Winfrey-Carter will take place in Judge Jennie Barkey’s courtroom at the 7th Circuit Court in downtown Flint.