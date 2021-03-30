Flint, MI— Music majors at Mott Community College can now directly transfer their credits to select University of Michigan-Flint bachelor programs thanks to a new transfer agreement between the two colleges.

The credits can be applied towards a Bachelor of Music, a Bachelor of Arts, or a Bachelor of Music Education at UM-Flint. The program is in addition to MCC’s existing music transfer agreement with the Saginaw Valley State University Music Department.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for students to begin their music career at Mott where they benefit from a high-quality program, visiting artists, state-of-the-art facilities, and performance opportunities,” said MCC Associate Professor of Music, Townes Miller.

MCC’s music program offers a broad curriculum from classical to jazz to commercial music. There are three associate degree programs and one certificate program.

“I think it’s a great thing for the students at Mott to look to UM-Flint to continue their coursework if that’s something they choose to do. Because now they have an understanding when they walk into Mott, what will be accepted by UM-Flint,” said UM-Flint Associate Professor of Music Chris Heidenreich.

At present, there are approximately 40 students enrolled in UM-Flint’s music program. Heidenreich said he’s uncertain how the new transfer agreement may impact enrollment numbers as COVID-19 has already altered the music education landscape.

“When we started this agreement, we were looking at a total different scenario than we’re looking at right now. Because of the pandemic, and the way schools are not operating person to person, [music directors] are seeing less students register for their classes because nobody wants to take a music class online,” he said.

Current virtual meeting technology is not advanced enough to allow sound to travel in real time.

“There’s a synchronicity problem. You and I on Zoom can’t perform music together at the same time because of delays….So high school directors and college professors are struggling with what our ensembles are going to look like and then, the next step, how do we prepare our musicians to work in a world that doesn’t have as many opportunities to do face-to-face as we did two years ago?” Heidenreich said.

Those interested in applying to MCC’s music program can apply here. The deadline to apply for fall 2021 is Aug. 13, 2021.