Flint, MI — Mott Community College (MCC) will host its 39th Annual Regional College Fair on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The fair will feature representatives from nearly 50 colleges and universities, both private and public, from Michigan and out-of-state.

The representatives will be available to discuss topics ranging from admission requirements to programs of study, financial aid options and campus student life, according to a MCC press release on Sept. 26.

The release noted MCC representatives will also be on hand to showcase their programs, including the college’s Regional Technology Center, Culinary Arts, Criminal Justice, Fine Arts and Cosmetology programs.

“We are excited about the colleges and universities participating this year. The College Fair is a great opportunity for area high school students and their families to explore college options, as well as adults interested in earning a college credential,” said Regina Broomfield, MCC Director of Admissions.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to register online ahead of the fair.

Broomfield noted that doing so will save attendees time during the event, as the online form allows prospective students to input their information once and send it to every college they’d like to receive their contact information.

MCC’s Financial Aid Office will also host a free financial aid workshop at 7 p.m. in the Blamer Room of the Ballenger Field House, where the fair will otherwise take place.

A full list of colleges and universities participating in MCC’s 39th Annual Regional College Fair can be found here.