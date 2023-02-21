Flint, MI—Mott Community College (MCC) is inviting adult learners to get their education back on track.

To help them take the first step toward earning a college credential, MCC is hosting four events in March and April especially for students returning to school after a long pause throughout the region.

This is an opportunity for adult learners to find out how to begin their career path, change their career path or skill-up to improve their career path.

The events are:

Thursday, March 2, 1:30-6:30pm – Lapeer Center, 550 Lake Dr., Lapeer, Mich.

Thursday, March 16, 1:30-6:30pm – Northern Tier Center, 4082 W. Vienna Rd., Clio, Mich.

Thursday, March 30, 1:30-6:30pm – Southern Lakes Center, 2100 W. Thompson Rd., Fenton, Mich.

Wednesday, April 12, 1:30-6:30pm – Prahl College Center (Main Campus), 1401 E. Court St., Flint, Mich.

Students aged 25 and older qualify for Michigan Reconnect, a free tuition program for eligible Michigan residents. In addition, GST Michigan Works! will be present with information on additional funding options available for pursuing education.

Services available at these events will include:

Admissions

Advising

Financial Aid

Disability Services

Family Life Center (Mott Eats Food Pantry, Ellen’s Closet Clothing Pantry)

Records – Transcript review

Success Coaches

Michigan Reconnect Grant Information

Career Services

GED/Short Term training options

To register for any of MCC’s adult learner events, interested students can click here or call 810-762-0200.