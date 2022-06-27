Flint, MI—’Movies Under the Stars,’ a signature event from local nonprofit developer Communities First, Inc., will start up again on July 1, 2022.



Communities First has hosted the outdoor movie event for the past eight summers, and this year will offer three family-friendly films and pre-movie parties on the back lawn of Flint City Hall located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.

“This is one of our more popular events that provides free family activities and we are excited that we can continue to offer this fun experience to the communities that we serve,” said Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First in a press release.

The lineup for Movies Under the Stars 2022 is: Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 1, Encanto on July 22, and The Princess and the Frog on August 13.

The pre-movie parties before each film will begin at 7 p.m. and movies will be shown at dusk. A community resource fair will also be held at the July 22 event, which will bring together “diverse organizations offering social, financial, and health care services” according to the press release.

Movies Under the Stars is a free event, but community members are encouraged to register. Details about the films being shown and weather-related cancellations or updates will be posted on Community First, Inc.’s Facebook page.