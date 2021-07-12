Flint, MI— Grab your kids, blankets, and head out to City Hall’s lawn for movies under the stars starting July 16!

Communities First, Inc. has hosted the outdoor film series for the past seven years. In 2020, the series was cancelled due to the pandemic, but since restrictions have been lifted, the nighttime party is back.

“We are so excited that after over a year in isolation we can bring this fun and amazing event back to our community,” President and CEO of Communities First Glenn Wilson said.

This year, residents can see two movies each featuring a pre-party, games, music, food, and family-fun activities. The pre-parties begin at 7:30 p.m. and the movies start at dusk.

The lineup schedule is:

July 16: Tom & Jerry, The Movie

August 21: Raya and The Last Dragon

Those who wish to attend must pre-register here.

Though the event is always free to the public, donations are encouraged.

Movies will be shown at City Hall’s back lawn located at 1101 S. Saginaw St. Flint, MI 48502