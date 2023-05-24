Flint, MI—Michigan State University (MSU) is set to host “Be In The Know,” a virtual community resource summit, on May 25, 2023, from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m.

According to a MSU press release, the event is meant to inform the Flint community of resources and services “designed to strengthen individuals and families with knowledge and supportive services.”

The summit is being put on in partnership with multiple local organizations, including Hurley Children’s Hospital and the Flint Registry, and will focus on community safety and how trauma impacts individuals and family systems throughout Flint and across communities.

Promised topics include:

Access to health services

Family supports

Personal/basic needs

Food insecurities & support services

Extended community supports

Survivors support

Interested residents can join the summit on Thursday, May 25 via Zoom.