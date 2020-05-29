MTA offers rides for those seeking COVID-19 testing

Flint, MI—The Mass Transportation Authority announced today that it would offer rides for asymptomatic individuals seeking COVID-19 testing.

“We know access to transportation is a major hurdle for many in our community,” said Ed Benning, general manager of the Mass Transportation Authority. “As more testing becomes available, we want to help our community to be able to access those services.”

There are at least 14 testing locations throughout Genesee County. Again this weekend, free testing will be offered for City of Flint residents both Saturday and Sunday through a special partnership. The state of Michigan — through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Rep. Cynthia Neeley, and the Michigan National Guard — is joining forces with the City of Flint and Genesee County Health Department to make this testing opportunity possible for the second weekend in a row.

“Partnerships like these are what make our community strong,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (May 30 and 31, 2020) at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Testing is free and there are no prerequisites to be eligible for the testing.

Rides to testing locations are provided by MTA only for those who are not ill.

Rides are being offered to testing locations countywide. Call 810-767-5541 (east Flint) or 810-233-4751 (west Flint) to reserve a ride. Regular fare rates will apply. (For contact information for all Your Ride locations countywide, go to www.mtaflint.org/your-ride. html)

Individuals who are sick should seek treatment through their physician or call 911 for assistance.

MTA relaunched its fixed-route buses on May 18, 2020, and has instituted additional safety precautions throughout its service operations. Vehicles are being sanitized and all drivers are equipped with protective equipment. Passengers also are required to wear a mask. (One will be provided if they do not have one.)

“MTA is committed to the well-being of this entire community. I am thankful for the hardwork and dedication of all MTA employees to help make this happen,” said Bryant Nolden, chair of the MTA board of directors and a county commissioner.

Shiloh MBC is located at 2120 N. Saginaw St. — but those seeking testing should approach from North Street to the East Hamilton Avenue entrance. Individuals will stay in their vehicles throughout the procedure and exit at Newall Street.

Testing will be conducted by Michigan National Guard soldiers who are medically trained. Individuals will be notified of their test results from the Genesee County Health Department.