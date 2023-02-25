Flint, MI—The Genesee Shiawassee Thumb branch of Michigan Works! (GST MI Works!) will be hosting a multi-employer job fair in Flint on Monday, Feb. 27.

The job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the GST MI Works! Flint Service Center at 711 N. Saginaw St.

Recent data shows that unemployment rate in Flint is around 4.5%. Although slightly higher than reported in the fall of 2022, that’s a record low for the city, which has a 7% unemployment rate on average according to a GST MI Works! press release.

The same release promises job-seekers access to companies from various industries at Monday’s fair. Those companies, it says are “hiring now” and prepared to interview candidates on the spot.

“By bringing employers together with job seekers, the Business Services Department assists our local employers with filling all open positions,” said Cindy Thornthwaite, GST MI Works! Business Services Manager. “By hosting various job fairs in our service centers, we are able to bring the two together simultaneously. Giving individuals multiple employment opportunities in one location and employers multiple candidates at one time. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

According to the release, the following employers will be in attendance on Monday: Adaptive Manufacturing Solutions; MTA; Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling; Flint Genesee Job Corps; New Paths; Rassini Brakes; Soteria Home Health Care; AutoZone; Helping Hands Nursing Home; Genesee Intermediate School District; Chapman & Sons Logistics; CSL Plasma; McLaren Health Plan; Lear Corp – Flint; CleaRESULTS; AdvisCare; and the Flint Police Department.

Job seekers are encouraged to arrive an hour ahead of the fair to have their resumes reviewed and prepare for on-the-spot interviews. Career coaches will also be available to assist with resume building prior to the start of the event.