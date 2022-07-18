Flint, MI—Hands strumming the four strings of a bass guitar, paint brushes stroking canvas, the nostalgic clacking of typewriters, funnel cake dough sizzling in a deep fryer; these moments and more formed the vibrant atmosphere of the third annual Carriage Town PorchFest. The festival brought local musicians, artists and poets onto the porches of Flint’s historic Carriage Town neighborhood on July 12, 2022, drawing hundreds for the community’s third time hosting the PorchFest event series. See the festivities for yourself in the photos below.
AJ Blackamore reacts to his face painting from Addilyn Ahlman during Carriage Town PorchFest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Incorrect. The painter is my daughter Cheyenne Tessmer and my other daughter Jazlyn Tessmer behind them painting hello kitty on the little girl
My daughters Cheyenne and Jazlyn Tessmer (and myself) were face painting for my company Face 2 Face kcj🤡 we were the only face painters there❤️
