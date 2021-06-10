Flint, MI—Flint & Genesee Education & Talent aims to fill a variety of seasonal job openings, with work beginning as early as next week for some positions. Applications for these jobs—which are open to teens, ages 16-19, who live in the City of Flint—are due immediately.

According to Director of Talent Development James Avery, there are nearly 40 openings available through the Summer Youth Employment Program, which supports the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ initiative to introduce youth in urban areas to outdoor career opportunities. Assignments will range from blight elimination and landscaping to gardening and grounds maintenance.

These young workers will also complete park maintenance and beautification projects at nearby state parks as well as participate in a variety of recreational activities, including kayaking, rock wall climbing and ziplining.

“We’re proud to once again partner with the Michigan DNR to connect Flint teens with meaningful work experience,” Avery said. “This is a great opportunity to build your resume, grow your network and try something new in an outdoor setting.”

Employers participating in this year’s outdoor employment program include the City of Flint, Green DREAMS, Joy Tabernacle Urban Renaissance Center, Kearsley & Swartz Creek Golf Course, Michigan Transportation Authority, Second Chance Ministries and Unlimited Blessing Ministries/Green Mitt.

Additionally, some job openings are still available through the Summer Youth Initiative, or SYI, which is a separate program administered by Flint & Genesee Education & Talent. This year’s SYI program, which receives primary support from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, is open to graduates of the TeenQuest pre-employment training program who are between the ages of 14-21.

Participating SYI employers include Asbury Community Development, Beecher Community School District, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint, Chosen Few Arts Council, Clio Area Schools, Communities First, The Disability Network, Flint Children’s Museum, Flint Freedom Schools Collaborative, Flint Housing Commission, Flint Public Library, Flint River Watershed, Foodbank of Eastern Michigan, GCCARD, Genesee County Parks, Goodwill Industries, Grand Blanc Parks, International Academy of Flint, John L Group, Michigan Community Services Inc., Motherly Intercession, Mott Community College, Neighborhood Engagement Hub, NESK Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village.

In total, Flint & Genesee Education & Talent expects to help 312 teens and young adults secure employment this summer through the Summer Youth Employment Program and Summer Youth Initiative.

To apply for the Michigan DNR Summer Youth Employment Program—open to teens, ages 16-19, who live in the City of Flint—click here.

To apply for Summer Youth Initiative—open to TeenQuest graduates, ages 14-21, who live in Genesee County— contact Dawn Bye at (810) 600-1413 or dbye@flintandgenesee.org.