Flint, MI—”A Brunch of Creatives,” a networking event for Flint’s creatives, entrepreneurs, and aspiring business owners, is coming to the Capitol Theatre Black Box March 6.

The event, organized by Beats x Beers founder Brandon Corder, will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and promises a brunch buffet from Chef Chloe, music from DJ Handelz, and access to business resource providers like Metro Community Development and 100K Ideas.

“A lot of people ask me about these types of resources,” said Corder, who has also hosted A Brunch of Creatives events in Chicago and Las Vegas in years past. “I don’t know why, I’m not the expert, but I know some people who are.”

Corder said the event is not just about connecting young professionals to resources, however, it’s also about providing an environment that makes them feel comfortable making those connections.

“What makes (this event) different is the curation,” Corder said. “A lot of events are intimidating if you are a new entrepreneur or aspiring entrepreneur. … A lot of people feel like ‘Oh, I’ve got to have this or I’ve got to have that.’”

That’s why Corder is hosting a more casual brunch, to let folks socialize over a meal and mimosas rather than worry about presenting fully-formed business plans.

“The best relationships that I built were in environments where I was having fun,” Corder said. “That’s where the best networking happened.”

Since first announcing the event in late February, Corder has added two speakers to the afternoon’s offerings. Ed Wilson of I Am My Billboard fitness studio and Keysa Smith of Spectacular Spudz will be sharing their business journeys with the brunch crowd.

“They both have incredible stories,” Corder said. “And I feel like that’s important, too, for people to know you can come to (entrepreneurship) from different circumstances.”



A Brunch of Creatives will take place at Black Box (the lower level of the Capitol Theatre) on Sunday, March 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the theatre’s box office.