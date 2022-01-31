Flint, MI— Independent filmmaker and Flint native Lance Johnson is producing a documentary titled “Remembering Flint Central,” a cinematic retelling of the high school’s glory days between the 1950s-1970s.

“It went from this beautiful, castle-like school building, 2,500 students at its biggest population, multimillion dollar campus, and then over the years, it slowly deteriorated,” Johnson said.

The 28.5-acre campus is also home to the former junior high school Whittier Classical Academy, both built in the early 1920s. Flint Community Schools closed the buildings in summer 2009 due to financial hardships and low student enrollment—an all-too familiar story for the struggling district. The buildings, like many former Flint schools, have been deteriorating since.

Johnson said it’s sad to see it in such disrepair.

“It brings me emotion because I go in there and sympathize with the memories and stuff that are laying there that people have,” he said.

However, Flint Central’s unique architecture still shines through the graffiti and broken windows, making it an iconic Flint landmark.

“I love historic buildings. I love history. And I grew up in Flint. I feel for the people here and especially for a lot of grads and alumni from Flint Central, since I connect with historic buildings like that,” Johnson said.

Central High School Campus in Flint’s College Cultural District on April 27, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The documentary will be Johnson’s first “official” film, he said.

“(Videography) was always my hobby. I grew up doing it. I made a YouTube channel and got thousands of subscribers. … It helped me get a feel for video editing,” Johnson said.

Though filmmaking is his passion, he currently holds a job at Home Depot, which helps fund cameras and other necessary equipment.

“So many people come up to me and I talk to them about (the documentary) because they want to know what I’m doing. And then they always say the same thing, ‘Oh yeah, it’s going to crap, it’s a crappy school. It was terrible. It was bad.’ But I hate that narrative that people have in their head about the school because it was a great school,” Johnson said.

Johnson hasn’t begun filming yet, but he’s spent countless hours researching, reading articles online, and thumbing through old yearbooks.

“I intend to include information, facts, a lot of old videos and photos from yearbooks, and of course in-person interviews,” he said.

The project is completely self-funded from Johnson’s own personal savings, something he’s willing to do as a way to get exposure for his work.

“I just think it’s the perfect project to work on for my first official film and start to get my name out there in Flint,” Johnson said.

He said he plans to release the film on Sept. 4, 2022—the same day Flint Central opened nearly 100 years ago in 1923.

Johnson is also looking for more people to interview for the film and invites alumni, teachers, and staff to reach out. He asks those interested to submit their contact information via his Facebook page.

“I want people to be touched by (the documentary),” Johnson said. “I want to bring a sense of closure to Central alumni and inform people and give them a different perspective of the school and the building.”