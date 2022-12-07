Flint, MI—The family and friends of Flint’s newly elected school board members filled the auditorium of the Accelerated Learning Academy on Dec. 6, 2022.

That night, the winning candidates of Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board’s recent election—Michael Clack, Terae King Jr., Claudia Perkins and Melody Relerford—were sworn into office by Judge Tabitha Marsh of the 67th District Court of Genesee County.

Dylan Luna, also a winning candidate, was unavailable and will be sworn in at a later date.

“I was glad about the process tonight,” said FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, who noted this was the first time since he became superintendent that the Board had held such a formal ceremony for new members.

Clack’s elected term runs until Dec. 31, 2024 and King’s runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

Relerford is first filling a vacant Board seat through an appointment by the Genesee Intermediate School District Board of Education, with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2022. She will then begin her elected term, which runs from Jan. 1, 2023 until Dec. 31, 2028, alongside Perkins and Luna.

Judge Tabitha Marsh swears Melody Relerford in to her seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education during the Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Claudia Perkins walks on stage to be sworn in to her seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Longtime friends of newly elected board member Melody Relerford film videos as Relerford takes the Oath of Office at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Judge Tabitha Marsh swears in Terae King Jr. to his seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education at the Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Relerford, Clack, King, and Luna originally ran as a slate of five alongside Emily Doerr in the November 2022 election.

While Doerr did not win a seat, all five positions on the Nov. 8 ballot were won by new faces, with no Board incumbents holding on to their seats.

Clack, King, Luna, Relerford and Perkins join current Board members Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Laura MacIntyre. The new Board will vote on its officers—president, vice president, secretary and treasurer—at its meeting on Jan. 11, 2023.