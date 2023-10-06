Flint, MI — Two more recall petitions have been filed against Flint City Council Vice President Ladel Lewis.

The new filings follow confirmation that an initial recall petition against the councilwoman failed to receive enough valid signatures earlier this week.

Both new recall petitions were filed by the same Flint resident who filed the failed petition, Sherry Allen, on Oct. 5, 2023.

One of the two filings contains similar language to Allen’s first petition, noting Lewis was absent from a special city council meeting on May 20, 2023 that was called “for the purpose to update the public and answer questions regarding the process for organizations and individuals applying for community grant program funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) subsidies” among other city business.

One of two recall petitions filed by Flint resident Sherry Allen against City Council Vice President Ladel Lewis on Oct. 5, 2023. (Image pulled from Genesee County Clerk Election Division records)

The second of the new petitions cites Lewis’ vote on a brownfield plan while serving in her former role as president of the Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association.

As Flint Beat previously reported, that nonprofit received a $1,500 donation from a political action committee associated with Ashley Capital, the developer that submitted that brownfield plan to help fund a portion of a large-scale development on Flint’s north side.

“2nd ward city councilperson Ladel Lewis in her capacity as President of Sarvis Neighborhood Association in 2022 accepted a gift of $1500 from Ashley Capital and subsequently voted yes to resolution 23022.5 approving the Brownfield Plan submitted By Ashley Capital to the city of Flint,” the second petition’s language reads.

When reached for comment on the new recall filings on Oct. 6, Lewis told Flint Beat: “I’m a strong advocate of the democratic process. This is what democracy looks like. However, I encourage the petitioners to be honest with the residents. If I’m not doing my job then making up stories about me to my constituents isn’t necessary.”

Petitioner Sherry Allen said she did not wish to make comment, either on her new recall petition filings or on Lewis’ statement to Flint Beat.

The Genesee County Election Commission hearing to determine whether either of Allen’s new petitions can move forward in the recall process will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. in the courtroom of Probate Judge Jennie Barkey.