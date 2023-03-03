Flint, MI—General Motors (GM) and the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance have announced a new round of funding through the “Moving Flint Forward” grant program.

With GM’s financial commitment of $270,000, the program will award 17 grants of up to $10,000 to Flint businesses that are new to the program and six grants of up to $5,000 for Moving Flint Forward alumni.

The balance in funding covers administrative costs, one-on-one support for grantees, business trainings and cohort meeting costs, according to Izzi Joseph, senior communications & public relations manager for the Flint & Genesee Group.

“Since 2019, Moving Flint Forward has unlocked opportunity for 45 Flint-based small businesses,” said Terry Rhadigan, Vice President of Corporate Giving at GM. “Together with the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, we invite entrepreneurs to join the ranks of impressive business owners who are creating progress in this great city.”

The grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and must be used to advance applicants’ business operations, such as expansion projects, making repairs or leasehold improvements, purchasing inventory and equipment, or façade improvements. The grants cannot be used for payroll, rent, staffing, mortgage payments, or debt service on any federal, state or local taxes owed.

Additionally, according to the release, a majority of the grants will be awarded to diverse-owned businesses to help address racial disparities within the community.

“For our business community to thrive, access to capital is critical,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance. “So are supports like technical assistance, networking opportunities, and trainings. With GM’s continued and increased investment in Moving Flint Forward, we’re better able to help our small businesses succeed, which strengthens our neighborhoods and economy in the process.”

The program is open to anyone who owns and operates a small business within the city of Flint, with small businesses being defined as “having 20 or fewer employees” and not a franchise operation.

The grant application deadline is 5 p.m. March 22. Applications may be submitted online, mailed, or hand-delivered to the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, 519 S. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48502.

Mailed applications must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on March 22.

According to the release applications will be reviewed by a committee of representatives from GM, the Economic Alliance, the City of Flint, local grant-making organizations and community members. Grant recipients will be notified the week of April 17.

To apply, Flint business owners can visit DevelopFlintandGenesee.org for the online application, or pick up a paper application at Berston Field House, located at 3300 Saginaw St.

An informational webinar, covering eligibility requirements and use of funds for prospective applicants, will be held March 6 from 11 a.m. to noon. For further questions about the application or grant program, contact Tracy Joseph at tjoseph@flintandgenesee.org.