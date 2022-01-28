Flint, MI– Nominating petitions for the upcoming Mayoral election are now available in the Flint City Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In accordance with the newly adopted Flint City Charter, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, candidates for this position are required too be a registered elector of the city for one year prior to the filing deadline of Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and a resident of the city for which they serve and continue that residency until the end of their term.

Under the Charter, nominating petitions must be signed by at least six hundred (600) registered voters of the city of Flint.

The Mayoral Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, with the top two contenders facing each other in the General Election– to be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7413 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.