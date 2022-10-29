Flint, MI—Nominations are in and judging is underway for the Flint & Genesee Group’s “Art of Achievement Awards.”

Now in its eighth year, the annual awards celebration recognizes business excellence and community leadership in Flint and Genesee County.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Mich.

This year, over 85 businesses and organizations and 100 individuals are vying for 14 honors such as the Business Impact Award, Restaurant of the Year and the Young Professional Leader Award.

The Group will also present three special honors at the celebration, including the Art Hurand Award, Economic Development Project of the Year and Charles Stewart Mott Award.

“Flint & Genesee is home to countless professionals and organizations who are making a positive impact in our community and continue to raise the bar,” said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Group. “We look forward to celebrating some of them at this year’s Art of Achievement Awards.”

To see all of the award categories and nominees click here. Tickets are on sale for $10 each and can be purchased online at www.flintandgenesee.org.