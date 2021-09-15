Flint, MI — Starting Sep. 15, Communities First, Inc. will begin hosting a twice-weekly pop-up market at Coolidge Park Apartments located at 3701 Van Buren Ave.

The Coolidge Park Pop-Up Market will feature a variety of vendors including food trucks, arts and craft producers, and clothing shops.

It will also offer local produce from Asbury Farms.

“We are so excited to provide this space for local entrepreneurs to sell their products and meet new customers,” said Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First, Inc., the nonprofit that developed a vacant school into Coolidge Park.

“This pop-up market will fill a clear gap in retail sales on the west side of Flint and bring a vibrant, exciting energy to our local community,” he said.

The market will run through Nov. 24 on both Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Interested vendors can sign up here or email at CPVendors@communitiesfirstinc.org.