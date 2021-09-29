Flint, MI– Flint residents in the areas between Dort Highway and Carpenter Road will experience water shutoffs this Thursday, as the city continues to complete water infrastructure work.

A press release from the city from Sept. 28, stated that in order to repair broken valves with the existing water distribution system, water service will be shut off to some nearby residents.

The areas that are expected to be impacted on Thursday, September 30, 2021 are:

• Dort Highway and Carpenter Road

• Carpenter Road and Webster Road

• Going east to West Boulevard Drive

The water shutoff is expected to occur about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, and last approximately four hours, or longer. When water service is restored, the system will be flushed.

Households and businesses affected by the shutoff can flush their systems with cold water for 15 minutes before use, according to the press release. Additionally, any residents or businesses that lose water service, even if they are not listed in the above affected areas, should also flush their systems with cold water for 15 minutes before use.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause residents and businesses,” the city stated in the release. “The disruption in water service will allow crews to make a much needed fix to broken valves with the existing water distribution system.”

For more information, residents can contact the City of Flint Water Department at (810) 766-7202.