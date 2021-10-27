Flint, MI— YouthQuest, a no-cost afterschool program for students in grades K-12, is inviting the Flint community to a Harvest Party at Durant-Tuuri-Mott Oct. 28 in celebration of Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide rally to highlight the importance of afterschool programs.

The event, one of many hosted by Flint Community Schools over the past two weeks, will offer a variety of games, candy and book giveaways, storytelling, music, and resources from community partners.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued a proclamation designating Oct. 28 as Lights On Afterschool Day.

“Lights On Afterschool provides much needed community outreach and education for our children and families,” Neeley said. “Afterschool programs help to support social, emotional, cognitive and academic development, and provide safe spaces for our youth to flourish and engage with their peers.”

YouthQuest, offered through the Flint & Genesee Group, serves Flint Community Schools as well as other schools and organizations in Genesee County. The program focuses on academic support, physical fitness, healthy behaviors, nutrition education, and youth development and leadership.

“YouthQuest provides a safe and engaging place for students to go in the hours following the school day,” Nefertari Jones, director of Afterschool Education at the Flint & Genesee Group, said.

Southwestern Classical Academy will also host a haunted drive thru from 5–7 p.m. Families can stay safely in their vehicles and drive through different stations for treats and other goodies.

“By inviting the community to attend one or two of these community events, we hope to showcase just how essential our program is to Flint families,” Jones said.

The Harvest Party will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Those attending can RSVP to jruiz@flintandgenesee.org or call (810) 600-1422.