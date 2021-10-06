Flint, MI— Count Day, one of two days that determine how much state funding schools receive, is Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Flint Community Schools is holding several special events to encourage to students to attend.

In Michigan, Count Day—when students attending school are counted—occurs in early October and again in February. State aid is calculated using 90% of October’s count added to 10% of the previous year’s count in February, making attendance on Count Day vitally important to districts.

“As our community knows, attendance on Count Day is a key factor in our ability to serve scholars and their families. We hope that our school community makes their best effort to be in attendance,” Interim Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s funding formula was altered to accommodate virtual learning. It was a weighted blend of 75% for February 2020 and 25% for October 2020.

The district expects a decrease in funding due to the change back to the 90/10 blend, Deputy Director of Finance Ayunna Dompreh said during a June budget meeting.

Jones said current enrollment sits at around 3,000 students, just over the district’s budgeted count of 2,991. Last fall, the student count was 3,207.

“To reinforce the importance of attending school all day, every day, we are holding special celebrations at our schools tomorrow and throughout the week,” Jones said.

Accelerated Learning Academy will host a free food truck, classroom giveaways, an aerobics class, and a dunk tank.

Other elementary schools will have raffles, healthy snacks, and free tee-shirts. Students must attend class to participate.

“We will continue to do all that we can to provide scholars with the education, resources and space that sets them up for lifelong success,” Jones said.

School districts have five weeks to submit student counts to the Genesee Intermediate School District. The GISD then has until March 23, 2022, to get audited counts to the state.

Students absent on count day can be added if it is agreed their absences are “excused.”