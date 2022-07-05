Flint, MI—Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust, the organization responsible for the clean-up and sale of General Motors’ former Buick City location, will host a public meeting to update the community on its environmental activities at the former industrial site.

According to a press release, the discussion will be held over Zoom on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend and ask questions and led by Grant Trigger, RACER Michigan Cleanup Manager, and Patricia Spitzley, RACER’s Director of Government Relations/Deputy Redevelopment Manager.

It comes amid skepticism over the site’s condition and its pending sale to Ashley Capital, one of the largest privately-held real estate investment companies in the United States.

Aside from Zoom, the environmental update meeting will be live-streamed by Spectacle TV, with an audio simulcast on WFOV 92.1 FM.

Residents can register for the Zoom meeting by clicking here.

A recording of the discussion and any documents shared will also be made available on RACER’s website.

Kate Stockrahm

Kate is Flint Beat's business and nonprofit reporter. She joins the team as a corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.