Flint, MI—Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust, the organization responsible for the clean-up and sale of General Motors’ former Buick City location, will host a public meeting to update the community on its environmental activities at the former industrial site.



According to a press release, the discussion will be held over Zoom on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend and ask questions and led by Grant Trigger, RACER Michigan Cleanup Manager, and Patricia Spitzley, RACER’s Director of Government Relations/Deputy Redevelopment Manager.

It comes amid skepticism over the site’s condition and its pending sale to Ashley Capital, one of the largest privately-held real estate investment companies in the United States.



Aside from Zoom, the environmental update meeting will be live-streamed by Spectacle TV, with an audio simulcast on WFOV 92.1 FM.

Residents can register for the Zoom meeting by clicking here.

A recording of the discussion and any documents shared will also be made available on RACER’s website.