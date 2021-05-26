Flint Twp., MI—About twenty people gathered to protest police violence Tuesday—the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd—in the parking lot outside Target on Miller Rd.
In the same parking lot, at the end of May last year, hundreds of Genesee County residents gathered to demand justice for George Floyd and the many other victims of police killings.
Many echoed the same sentiment, that just because Derek Chauvin, the officer convicted of murdering Floyd, was found guilty, it doesn’t mean the problem of police violence has been solved. They took to the streets, they said, to remind people there is still work to do.
Around 7:30 PM, some protesters moved to a second location, onto the Black Lives Matter mural on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in downtown Flint, Mich. to have a conversation with attendees about future action.
Suggestions like voting, running for local office, writing to political officials, and keeping up momentum and visibility to create systemic change were shouted by attendees.