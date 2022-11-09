Flint, MI—Though over half of Genesee County’s precincts have reported their vote totals so far on Nov. 9, the City of Flint’s Nov. 8 election results are still incomplete to start the workday.

The Genesee County Clerk’s Office has not updated its vote totals since 8:05 a.m., but at that time 152 of the county’s 206 precincts had their results reported.

Those precincts represented a little over 42 percent of the county’s overall voters.

Flint Beat’s calls to the county clerk’s office have gone unanswered this morning, but as of the clerk’s last report, the Flint Mayor’s race stood at 51.66% for incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley and 48.34% for Dr. Karen Weaver.

Those numbers represent slightly more than 17 percent of Flint’s registered voters, but none of its absentee ballots, which have yet to be tallied.

As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the City of Flint clerk’s office had issued 9,754 absentee ballots and received 6,448 of them back. The city clerk did not respond to Flint Beat’s request for updated numbers by press time.

This is a developing story.