Flint, MI—A lucky few will get to experience downtown Flint in a unique way this weekend as they rappel down the 9-story Durant building with the downtown Saginaw Street as their backdrop.

Over the Edge, a fundraiser started four years ago by The Disability Network, will allow anyone who raised over $500 for the organizations to make their way up and down the side of the Durant during the peak hours of Back to the Bricks Aug. 21, allowing them both an adrenaline rush and a front-row seat to view the thousands of cars lining Saginaw Street.

Cara Conway, director of communications and community engagement at TDN said all the money raised will be going towards funding services offered by TDN like self-advocacy, independent living skills, and youth programs for people with disabilities in Genesee County.

“We want to be able to support people with disabilities and help them create lives where they can live more independently and in an environment that they can thrive in.

On top of the Over the Edge event, Saturday will also see a couple of “rat rods” (classic cars that look purposefully oldcreated by students inside TDN’s Wrenching for the Future educational program. The rat rods will be on display in the Durant parking lot.

For those interested in witnessing the Over the Edge event, rappelling will go from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 20 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 21 at the Durant Luxury Apartments Building.

To donate or read more about The Disability Network, visit their site here.