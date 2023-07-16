Flint, MI —Brush Alley is closed between Third and Second Streets in downtown Flint due to a partial building collapse in the alley. This area will remain closed to the public until an engineering evaluation is completed and safety hazards are removed.

Bricks lay on the ground around part of a building that collapsed in Brush Alley in downtown Flint, Mich. on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The City of Flint Building Safety Inspections Division previously condemned the partially collapsed building at 641 S. Saginaw St. Issues with the building’s ownership have complicated the process of holding a responsible party accountable for ongoing safety concerns.

The City filed a motion on June 20 asking the District Court to appoint a receiver to fix issues with the property. A hearing was originally set for Monday, July 17 but has been rescheduled for July 31.

For now, the City of Flint asks people to stay away from this ongoing safety hazard in Brush Alley.